Shalin Bhanot Finalised For Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 and Is 'Excited' About It: Reports

Bigg Boss 16 is coming soon and it is not a secret anymore. Ever since the makers of the controversial reality show dropped its promo, fans are now excited to know who will be locked in the house this time. However, if recent reports are to be believed, television actor Shalin Bhanot has been finalised for Salman Khan’s show.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Shalin has agreed to participate in Bigg Boss 16 and is excited about it. “Shalin was approached even in the past for earlier seasons, but he couldn’t take it up then because of some other commitments. However he has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 16 now and is excited about being a part of the show,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation of his participation so far.

Earlier, Shalin Bhanot’s former wife and television actress Dalljiet Kaur also participated in the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

Shalin Bhanot has worked in several popular television shows including Naagin, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Suryaputra Karn, Nach Baliye and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.

Meanwhile, several other celebrity names who are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16 are already doing rounds on social media. Reportedly, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Recently, it was reported that Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui has also been approached for the show.

Apart from these, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and social media sensation Faisal Shaikh have also been reportedly by the makers. Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, is also being considered for Salman Khan’s show. However, only time will tell about who will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house this time.

Bigg Boss 16 is likely to premiere on October 1.

