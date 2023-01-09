Bigg Boss 16: Contestants’ Families Visit The House, Shiv’s Thakare's Mom Gets Emotional

Bigg Boss 16 recently hosted the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, where the contestants’ family members visited the members. The show’s host, the actor Salman Khan, was also seen interacting with these guests. Before entering the main house, the family members filmed a special segment with the Bollywood superstar.

The latest promo shows how Shiv Thakare’s Aai (mother) is all set to make her appearance on the show. While rumours were that his sister Manisha Thakare would join him on the show, Shiv’s mother Ashatai Thakare stole the show when she appeared on stage.

She is ready to win the hearts of the audience with her wise and emotional words. Fans are definitely looking forward to meeting her. The promo’s caption rightly read, “We all are eagerly waiting for Shiv & Aai’s reunion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

Shiv, considered one of the show’s strongest contestants, will meet his mother this week, according to a report. He has mentioned his mother on numerous occasions inside the house, confirming that he is a Mama’s boy.

Apart from Shiv, Abdu Rozik, the most popular contestant in the house, will reportedly meet his father, Savriqul Muhammad Rozik, who has flown in from Dubai. The rapper, MC Stan, who is vying for one of the top five spots in the Bigg Boss house, will reportedly meet his father or brother.

According to the article, if the two cannot be present, MC’s close friend and rapper Ikka might be the one to visit him.

We saw Nimrit get emotional while reading her father’s letter a few weeks ago. But this time, the Choti Sarrdaarni actress might meet her mother Inderpreet Kaur in the house. Nimrit’s journey has been a roller coaster, but her mother has always been her constant source of support.

Read all the Latest Movies News here