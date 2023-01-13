Bigg Boss 16 Day 103 Highlights: Shiv Thakare Schools Sajid Khan for Calling Sumbul 'Child'; Simi Garewal Enters

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot promised his mother that he would bring the trophy home and nothing could stop him from winning the show now, hinting that he wouldn’t be chasing after his co-contestant Tina Datta anymore.

Later, Tina’s mother, Shalin’s mother and Abdu Rozik’s friend Sul made an exit after Bigg Boss’ announcement, and the first family member who stepped inside the BB 16 house on Thursday’s episode was Soundarya’s mother Usha. Soundarya broke down into tears after seeing her mother who had come to meet her daughter from Delhi. Soundarya was also seen asking her mother about Gautam Singh Vig and whether he had spoken anything bad about her in the media after his eviction from the show.

Soon after, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s uncle entered the house. Sumbul’s uncle’s vibrant personality made everyone laugh. He appeared to be a cheerful person who hilariously revealed that his wife refers to him as ‘Shemdi’ because of MC Stan. Abdu hugged Sumbul’s uncle and sang “Papa kehte hai” song with him. Sumbul’s uncle also thanked Shiv Thakare for supporting the actress throughout.

Simi Garewal made a comeback on television as she entered the Bigg Boss house to interact with all the contestants. She gave the housemates two choices, and asked them what they would choose. Priyanka was given a choice between stardom and love, and the Udaariyaan star chose the latter. Simi then asked Shalin to choose between Tina and chicken. To which, Shalin replied, “Doosri plate mein kuch bhi aur hoga, mein woh doosri plate chununga (Whatever the second plate has, I will choose that)." It was then that Simi told Tina, “Don’t be so hard on him."

Week 16 Captain Shiv Thakare Nominated contestants Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sreejita De. Task NA Result NA Exits Tina’s mother, Shalin’s mother and Abdu’s friend leave. Notes Sreejita’s fiance, Soundarya’s mother and Sumbul’s uncle enter.

The episode also saw Sumbul’s uncle having a serious discussion with the ‘Mandli’ group - Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. Sajid complained how Sumbul always behaves like a child despite being a celebrity. Shiv didn’t like Sajid’s statement and came out in support of Sumbul. He said that it’s Sumbul’s personality and the audience is loving her for that. “Uska behaviour change nahi karna, kyuki wo change karoge toh wo Sumbul hi nahi rahegi (If you’ll change her behaviour then she won’t be Sumbul anymore)," Shiv said. This irked Sajid and he got upset with Shiv.

“I am sorry, Sumbul. Everything that I told you since day one was all wrong. Please forget every lecture which I gave you, please forget. No, you should not be 18 or 19, you should behave like you are 10 because people outside like you as a child," Sajid sarcastically told Sumbul before walking out.

