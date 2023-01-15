Bigg Boss 16 Day 105 Highlights: Housemates Say Tina Dutta is 'Zero' Without Shalin Bhanot

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw a lot of overflow of emotions as the housemates were questioned over their behaviours and Abdu Rozik took a voluntary exit from the show. The episode starts with Salman Khan addressing some of the things the contestants’ family members said to them when they entered the house during family week. He talks to Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur about what their family members said and how they reacted thereafter. After this brief interaction, he welcomes two guests to talk to the housemates.

Senior anchor Dibang and producer Sandiip Sikcand interact with the housemates and question them over several things. Sandiip talks to Shalin about his relationship with Tina and questions why he fell in love during the show. Shalin replied that he got carried away and called himself an emotional fool. Tina says that she was not the one to show him affection first, it was the other way around. Sandiip and Dibang question the two about their feelings towards each other while the two point fingers at each other.

Week 16 Captain Shiv Thakare Nominations NA Task NA Result NA Exits Abdu Rozik Notes Housemates say Tina is Zero without Shalin

Sandiip also says that Priyanka Chahar seems lost ever since Ankit Gupta was evicted from the show. Next, Salman Khan plays a game with the housemates where he asks them to name one contestant who is zero without another contestant. Most of them say Tina is zero without Shalin. Priyanka, Tina and Shalin say that Soundarya is zero without Archana. This leads to an argument between Tina and Shalin where the two decide that they will stop discussing each other with the other contestants.

Meanwhile, the episode ends with a shocking revelation. Bigg Boss announces that Abdu Rozik will have to leave the show due to his prior work commitments. He informs that Abdu and his team made the decision but Abdu claims he was not aware of it. He bids goodbye to the contestants and leaves the house. After Abdu leaves, Shiv breaks down and the other housemates get emotional as well.

