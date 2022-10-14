Bigg Boss 16 Day 12 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Kisses Soundarya, Gautam Vig Calls Him 'Cheap'

It is said that there’s no love without jealousy. As love blossoms in Bigg Boss 16, viewers will witness a growing rivalry between contestants Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig. The former evidently has a soft corner for Tina Datta and the latter is discernibly charmed by Soundarya Sharma.

The captain of the house, Gautam, leaves no stone unturned to make Shalin jealous by incessantly flirting with Tina. A visibly begrudged Shalin returns the blow by pecking Soundarya on the cheek. This does not go down well with Gautam, who disparages it as a cheap move.

Another quarrel erupts in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house with Archana Gautam stealing a piece of ginger from one bedroom to her own. The food items were allotted as per the requirements of each of the four bedrooms by the captain. However, Archana’s act spurs a massive ruckus in the house. Gautam steps in as the captain and retrieves the stolen piece of ginger.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul’s Father Warns Her About Shalin, Tells Her That She Is Being Used

The heat of all the bickering in the house is placated by a fun task assigned by Bigg Boss. The master of the house commands the contestants to vote for who they think is the most talkative and has the most irritating voice. The vote is carried out by prefixing it with ‘Shut Up’. Most of the contestants end up saying ‘Shut Up Archana’.

Week 2 Nominations Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Mc Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De House Captain Gautam Vig Tasks Archana Gautam is asked to stay silent and Shalin Bhanot becomes her mouthpiece Results Archana and Shalin win the task and are rewarded Notes Shalin Bhanot and Gautam get into a fight Twists Shalin gives a peck on Saundarya’s cheek Exits None

Archana is then summoned to the confession room along with Shalin to note the instructions of a unique task. The most talkative contestant Archana is given the task of being silent, while Shalin is appointed as her mouthpiece to parrot out her communication to the rest of the contestants. It’s a laugh riot when housemates try to sabotage Archana’s attempts to win this task.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here