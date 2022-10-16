Bigg Boss 16 Day 14 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Opens Up About His Son, Priyanka Chahar-Nimrit Kaur Face Off in New Task

The Shanivaar ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 had a lot of drama and revelation as host Salman Khan gave reality checks to the contestants and schooled some of them for their behaviour. Before he interacted with the contestant, they were left to discuss their problems. Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot had an emotional conversation after Sumbul’s father warned her against them. Shalin tried to explain his stance and said he has a son he doesn’t want to grow up and think poorly about his father. He revealed that he got his son after many years. He also shared that he doesn’t want his son to think that he misled an 18-year-old girl like Sumbul’s dad accused.

After the emotional conversation, Salman interacted with the contestants and consoled Sumbul. Meanwhile, the well-established rivalry between housemates Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is underlined to the hilt in a task assigned by Salman.

Week 2 Nominations NA House Captain Gautam Vig Tasks Priyanka-Nimrit faceoff Results Priyanka wins Notes NA Twists Exits Sreejita De

The episode is also graced by Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh who made a guest appearance to promote their film Thank God. They interacted with the contestants and also asked Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar to dance. Later, Chhello Show’s child actor Bhavin Rabari makes an appearance. However, he does not interact with the contestants.

Salman also schools Shalin for misbehaving with a doctor who was sent inside the house. He reprimanded him for his behaviour and called him out in front of everyone for his arrogance. He also asked Shalin to keep his behaviour in check both in and outside the Bigg Boss house. The episode ended with Sreejita De’s eviction.

