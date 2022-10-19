Bigg Boss 16 Day 18 Highlights: Gori Nagori Shows Middle Finger to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; Archana Gautam Loses Calm

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Gori Nagori accuses Archana Gautam of throwing avocados in dustbin, which the latter categorically denies. When Archana confronts Gori about whether she has actually seen her throwing the fruits in trash, the latter denies and says someone has told her the same. This makes Archana furious, and she throws water at Gori.

Later, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary comes in support of Archana and lashes out at Gori for accusing her friend without any evidence. Priyanka also confesses in anger that it was her who threw avocados in the dustbin. But Gori goes on to slam Archana and even abuses her. The fight further escalates when Gori attempts to throw water at Archana but amidst all Priyanka’s hand gets hurt. This leads to another major argument between Gori and Priyanka, who accuses the former of hitting her and showing middle finger to her.

Gori, in her defense, says that Priyanka purposely came in between her fight with Archana to take footage. She later shows middle finger to Priyanka and even tells her to stop interfering in other people’s matters. Priyanka says that she will continue to do that as it’s her house too.

Elsewhere, Bigg Boss asks all contestants to name two people who have the least contribution to the house. Most contestants take Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Manya Singh’s names. Later, Bigg Boss declares Sumbul and Manya “invisible” contestants on the show and asks them to wear a black face mask until his next instruction.

Shalin Bhanot once again discusses Sumbul with Tina Datta and looks concerned for the Imlie star. Shalin says that Sumbul must be upset with them as they both took her name during the above-mentioned task. However, Tina tells Shalin that they will have to be honest on the show otherwise no one is going to like their game.

