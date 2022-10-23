Bigg Boss 16 Day 21 Highlights: Karan Johar Comes Down Heavily on Gori Nagori for Threatening Archana

Filmmaker Karan Johar stepped in as the host of Weekend Ka War this time as Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is unwell. The filmmaker took stock of all that has been going on in the house, and also asked Bigg Boss if he could handle the situation in his own way. Before going into the house, Salman spoke to the housemates through the screen, referring to their rebellion against Archana’s captaincy.

It was clear from the moment Archana was declared captain that a bunch of housemates were not going to make it easy for her. Nimrit is seen leading a rebellion against Archana, and declaring that she is not going to do any work. The housemates join in the rebellion and start sloganeering against Archana.

A war of words ensues between Gori Nagori and Archana, which soon gets physical, as Gori tries to steal stuff from the captain’s room. Archana keeps trying to stop Gori from entering her room and taking her stuff, but to no avail. Some cuss words are also exchanged.

Manya and Archana also end up fighting when Archana asks her to fulfill her duties. Sumbul and MC Stan get involved in their fight, and other housemates join in too.

Gori accuses Archana of getting physical with her and demands that she be asked to leave the house immediately. She then threatens to hit her with a dumbbell if Bigg Boss doesn’t ask her to leave the house. While Bigg Boss stays quiet all through, Karan brings up the incident, asking every housemate as to who was correct in this situation.

Karan asks the housemates the difference between stealing and robbing. When Shiv explains the difference, he asks each person whether they wouldn’t react if someone tried to steal their belongings right in front of their eyes, despite asked to stop several times. He also pointed out that Gori makes lewd gestures.

Most housemates agree that Gori went too far with her gestures and attempts to take stuff from the captain’s room, and broke several house rules. Karan then advices Gori to speak less and think about the consequences of her actions.

Karan takes a break and when he returns, he enters the house physically, changing the mood and engaging the contestants in various tasks. He gets Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta to emote to the song Tum Paas Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, while Priyanka and Ankit are asked to perform to Channa Mereya.

