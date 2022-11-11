Bigg Boss 16 Day 39-40 Highlights: Abdu Loses Captaincy, Archana Eliminated for Violence

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 turned out to be quite eventful. It began in the middle of a task, where the contestants were given a task to either retain Abdu Rozik as captain, or change him. Priyanka was the conductor of the task, and her decision was final.

At the end of the task, Bigg Boss pointed out that Priyanka created 2 rules of her own, and so the result seemed to tilt in favour of the ‘Change Abdu’ team. The contestants also pointed out that it was an unfair decision, but Priyanka stuck with her decision to make the ‘Change Abdu’ team the winner. Abdu’s captaincy comes to an end is asked to take all his belongings out and vacate the captain’s room.

The Tajikistani singer takes solace in the fact that so far he was the only captain who wasn’t fired by Bigg Boss.

Week 6 Captain Abdu Rozik loses captaincy Nominations Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Task Find Your Fantasy task Result Sumbul, Shalin, Gori and Shiv win Note Twists Exit Archana Gautam is elminated for violence

Another fight ensues after Archana picks up stuff from ration and tissue boxes and keeps them in her room or hides them in the kitchen. Tina Datta points out that Archana picked up packets of sugar and multiple tissue boxes and took them to her room. Priyanka also agrees with her that Archana cannot decide who gets how many tissue boxes and where would general ration items be kept.

The fight snowballs and other housemates also join the fray, telling Archana she cannot take these decisions on her own. Majority of the housemates disagree with her and demand tissue boxes in the bathroom. Archana gets angrier and makes a lewd comment, to which Shiv Thakare reacts and confronts her.

Archana gets even more triggered and tries to choke Shiv with one hand. Chaos ensues as the other contestants jump in to separate the two and reprimand Archana for getting violent with Shiv. Shalin and other many other housemates demand that Archana be thrown out of the house immediately. They point out the marks on Shiv’s neck left by Archana.

An angry Archana goes into her room where her friends Saundarya and Priyanka try to explain to her what she did was wrong. Archana initially said she didn’t care and will leave the Bigg Boss house if needed. But later she changes her mind and tries to apologise to Shiv, which leads to another shouting session between her and Shiv’s friends like Tina and Sumbul. Other contestants remind her that she had been making unacceptable comments on occasions.

Archana and Shiv had already been bickering through the day and throwing angry comments at each other. While Archana took a dig at Shiv’s community, the actor brought up Archana’s political party, which angered her further.

Late at night, Bigg Boss calls Shiv into the confession room and asks for his decision on Archana’s behaviour – whether to eliminate her or let the public decide her fate. Shiv choses to eliminate her. Archana is called into the confession room, for a last chance to talk to Shiv. She tries to defend her action and explain herself, when Bigg Boss reminds her that the decision has already been taken. Outside, the housemates who had been observing everything, point out that Archana should have used this chance to apologise to Shiv.

A tearful Archana then starts begging Bigg Boss and the contestants for a second chance, but to no avail. She is forced to leave the house in the middle of the night.

