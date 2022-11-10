Bigg Boss 16 Day 39 Highlights: Housemates Rate Abdu as a Captain; Sajid Says, 'Main Baap Hu Tum Logo Ka'

Bigg Boss 16 is taking a more dramatic turn with each passing day. The latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show saw the contestants lose their calm at the drop of a hat and get into several verbal spats with each other. One of the biggest highlights of the episode was Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare’s constant jibes at each other. In the recent episode, Abdu Rozik’s captaincy was put to test and the housemates had to rate him.

Archana is a bit unhappy with Abdu and says that she will be impolite if he is biased. Sajid Khan explains to her that Abdu is a guest in our country and she shouldn’t refer to him as a foreigner all the time. During the task, some of the housemates give Abdu full marks and say that they are happy with him while others point out his flaws. This also leads to a major fight between Archana, Shiv, Ankit Gupta, and Priyanka Chahar.

Week 6 Captain Abdu Rozik Nominations Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Task Gold mine task to determine the fate of Abdu’s captaincy Result NA Note Archana and Shiv get into a huge fight Exits NA

Later, Sajid also locks horns with Gori Nagori as he thinks that she ignored him on purpose. After a short fight, they seem to make it up and put the matter behind them. However, Sajid and Gori’s conversation leads to a fight between him and Archana. The latter takes offence as Sajid calls Gori a dancer. She says that Sajid should respect art and Gori’s performance. Bigg Boss then calls Archana to the confession room and asks her about what happened between them. Sajid later clarifies that he did not mean it as an insult and he, too, is dancing from a young age.

Bigg Boss then assigns a task to the housemates. The garden area turns into a goldmine and Priyanka is made in charge. There are two godowns- one is labelled as ‘For Abdu’ and the other one is labelled ‘Change Abdu.’ Once the buzzer goes off, the sanchalak has to allow two miners to go mining and collect gold. The godown which has the most number of gold bars by the end of the task will decide the fate of Abdu’s captaincy. Whether he remains the captain or it changes will be decided in the next episode.

