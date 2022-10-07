CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bigg Boss 16 Day 5 Highlights: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Fired as Captain, Shalin Bhanot Challenges Her
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 16 Day 5 Highlights: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Fired as Captain, Shalin Bhanot Challenges Her

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: October 07, 2022, 11:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Shalin Bhanot challenges Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for captaincy.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets fired as the first captain of the Bigg Boss house but is given a chance to prove herself.

The first captain of the house, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets fired for not ensuring Bigg Boss’ rules are being followed in the house. Bigg Boss calls her to the confession room to express his displeasure, but also gives her a chance to save her captaincy.

At the same time, the housemates who were asked to gather in the living room as Nimrit was in the confession room, could hear Bigg Boss’ instructions to her. Bigg Boss says the first person to ring the gong outside will get a chance to challenge Nimrit’s captaincy. Shalin runs as soon as Bigg Boss’ announcement is heard and succeeds in ringing the gong, thus getting a chance to be the next captain.

Once Nimrit is out of the confession room, a discussion on where she fell short as a captain in the past 24 hours ensues. Shalin also clarifies that this challenge would not affect his friendship with Nimrit. They are given a task to complete as part of the challenge, according to which both of them have to stand with baskets on their heads.

WEEK 1
Nominations SAJID KHAN, MC STAN, GAUTAM VIG, GORI NAGORI, SHIVA THAKARE AND ARCHANA GAUTAM
TWISTSNimrit Kaur fired as captain, Shalin challenge her
HOUSE CAPTAINNimrit Kaur
TASKSNimrit Kaur and Shalin face off to win captaincy
RESULTSNimrit Kaur remains captain
NOTES
PUNISHMENTS
EXITS

Housemates are asked to put anything they want in the baskets. Shaleen throws off his basket in frustration as the housemates put heavy items like dumbells and a big vase in his basket and it gets too heavy for him to bear the weight. Nimrit wins the challenge.

Abdu Rozik shocks everyone by showing off his expensive shoes, which he claims has real gold on them. He then proceeds to jump into the pool wearing pink shorts, which some of the housemates find cute.

first published:October 07, 2022, 06:37 IST
last updated:October 07, 2022, 11:11 IST