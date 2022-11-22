CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 16 Day 52 Highlights: Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan Nominated
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 16 Day 52 Highlights: Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan Nominated

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 23:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta are among the nominated contestants

Bigg Boss 16: Contestants Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, and Mc Stan were nominated for elimination after a task assigned by Bigg Boss.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, and Mc Stan were nominated for elimination after a task assigned by Bigg Boss. For the nomination task, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to turn into ‘killers.’ For each round, one killer is selected and then two housemates selected by Bigg Boss have to go to the killer and convince them to kill the other person. Whoever the killer shoots is nominated. For the first round, Shiv was the killer and he has to choose between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar. Shiv nominates Archana and shoots him.

Next, Tina is selected as the killer and asked to kill one between Sajid Khan and Ankit Gupta. Tina chooses the latter. Then Nimrit Kaur chooses Sumbul between Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer. Next, Shiv gets another chance to be the killer as he is the Captain of the house. He has to nominate either Abdu Rozik or Soundarya Sharma. He shoots and nominates Soundarya.

Week 9
CaptainShiv Thakare
Nominations Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Mc Stan
Tasks‘Killer’ has to choose contestants for nomination
ExitsNone

Elsewhere, Bigg Boss reminds Tina Dutta that she forgot to switch off the glass after cooking. She was having a date with Shalin. Archana can be seen mocking her for it. Shalin later talks to Sumbul about the nomination. Bigg Boss also teases Archana for sleeping during the day and jokingly says that she is becoming like Ankit. As a punishment, he asks Archana to go to every contestant and apologise to them for talking about the outside world in Bigg Boss’ house.

Meanwhile, Archana locks horns with Tina Dutta over ‘dhaniya’. The actress had left dhaniya in water after which it started stinking. Archana takes the trash bag to Tina’s room to fight with her which also wakes up Nimrit. She leaves the bag in their room which irks Nimrit and Tina. Shiv then scolds Archana for creating a scene at night.

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

