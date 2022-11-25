Bigg Boss 16 Day 54 Highlights: Shalin Loses His Cool After Listening to Sumbul's Phone Call with Her Father

Day 54 in the Bigg Boss 16 house started with a tiff between Tina Datta and Nimrit over captaincy. Tina reiterates she wants a guarantee that she will be supported for captaincy. Nimrit gets pissed off and says Tina is not ready to understand her point that she can’t say openly that she doesn’t want to be the captain.

Bigg Boss gathers all the housemates and makes a confession. He says that one contestant has taken advantage of Bigg Boss’ trust. He said he received a call from a contestant’s family saying her father is hospitalised, and so he allowed the phone call on humanitarian grounds. He then proceeded to replay the whole phone conversation between Sumbul and her father.

Sumbul’s father had asked her to stay away from Shalin and Tina, and also said that ‘unko unki aukaad dikha do’. The phone call triggers Shalin who loses his cool completely, and questions Sumbul as to when did the phone call happen and why is she still talking to him. Tina also gets angry that her character has been pointed out on national television by Sumbul’s father.

Sumbul starts to cry in the face of allegations, and housemates try to calm her down. She is also called into the medical room. Shalin and Tina keep venting their anger. Housemates also point out that it was unfair that Sumbul got feedback from outside and was told not to worry about votes if she gets nominated.

Week 9 Nominations Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Mc Stan Captain Shiv Thakare Tasks Fish collecting task to find next captaincy contenders Result Shiv’s favourites Nimrit and Tina stays contenders Exits NA Notes Sumbul’s father’s phone call played to the housemates

Sajid Khan and other housemates try to convince Sumbul to apologise to Shalin and Tina, and asks her to stay away from them.

Bigg Boss gives them the fish basket filling task to select the next contenders to become the captain of the house. That also leads to another row among housemates as MC Stan tries to conduct the task. He rejects the basket of Aam Janta twice, so Shiv’s favourites Nimrit and Tina stays the contenders for captaincy.

A massive fight breaks out again between Sajid’s group and Archana

