Bigg Boss 16 Day 55 Highlights: Fahmaan Khan Makes Entry; Tina, Nimrit Call Him 'Hot'; Archana Curses Priyanka

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the captaincy task continues. Bigg Boss announces the third round and says both the teams have to collect 10 baskets of fishes. Priyanka, Soundarya and Ankit compete against Nimrit, Shiv, and Tina in the third round. In the end of the round 3, Bigg Boss asks MC Stan to announce the winner. MC Stan declares Nimrit, Shiv, and Tina as winners of the third and last round.

Stan’s decision irks the opposite team, with Priyanka and Soundarya calling him “biased" and “unfair". Archana says Stan is Sajid’s pawn. Priyanka, Ankit, Archana, and Soundarya taunt Stan saying he got influenced by Sajid and his gang and took an unfair decision.

It is Sajid Khan’s birthday and Bigg Boss wishes the filmmaker and tells housemates that they must be bored of seeing same old faces every day. Bigg Boss then announces the entry of a new wild card contestant and all housemates rush towards the door. Fahmaan Khan enters the house and Sumbul Touqeer Khan is on cloud nine.

All contestants welcome Fahmaan. Sumbul gets emotional and says ‘I love you, Fahmaan.’ Shalin and Tina discuss Fahmaan’s entry in the BB house. Shalin says that he’s happy for Sumbul as now she will have someone in the house and even her father knows about Fahmaan. Tina agrees with Shalin and says she is happy too.

WEEK 9 Nominations Sumbul, Archana, Ankit, Soundarya and MC Stan Captain Shiv Thakare Tasks Fish collecting task to find next captaincy contenders. Results Nimrit, Shiv and Tina become captaincy contenders. Exits NA Notes Fahmaan Khan makes a dashing entry.

Later, Nimrit says that she finds Fahmaan hotter than Shalin. Tina also agrees that Fahmaan is hot. Shiv Thakare, Stan, and Sajid pull Abdu Rozik’s leg regarding Nimrit’s comment on Fahmaan.

Elsewhere, Shalin and Fahmaan discuss Sumbul’s father phone call which created a stir in the house. Shalin tells Fahmaan that he always wanted to maintain a distance from Sumbul but she didn’t understand. To this, Fahmaan says that Sumbul should have stopped talking to Shalin and Tina the moment Salman Khan explained to her.

In the bedroom, Ankit, Priyanka, and Soundarya discuss Archana’s behaviour. Archana overhears them and starts screaming. Priyanka asks her to leave the room. Following this, Archana curses Priyanka saying she will always end up being alone and never be happy because of her attitude.

On the other hand, Sajid says Soundarya will get evicted from the house this week. Shiv says it is quite evident from Soundarya’s face that she will be out from the house.

