Bigg Boss 16 Day 85 Highlights: Nimrit Kaur, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala, Priyanka Chahar, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta Nominated

Bigg Boss might be constantly giving tough tasks to the contestants, but he knows how to make the housemates feel special as well. In the recent episode, Bigg Boss promised everyone Christmas gifts and also introduced a ‘paw’dorable wildcard contestant. He says that this entire week, the contestants will get something that they have been missing in the Bigg Boss house. After asking them a series of questions such as whether they are missing their family, home food and pets, he sends in a dog named Mahim.

Meanwhile, MC Stan accuses Archana Gautam of not cleaning the captain’s room. She says that she is fighting with her without any reason. Archana then takes a jibe at Priyanka Chahar for not cleaning the aprons although it was her job to do so.

Later, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur and Stan discuss Absu’s attitude with him. Sajid and Nimrit say that Abdu has come back with a lot of attitudes. Sajid also eats food without Abdu and the latter talks to him about it. Bigg Boss assigns a new task to purchase ration for the week. Two contestants are supposed to go for purchasing groceries and it will be decided by the others who get to go. In the first round, Archana and Shiv go to bargain for ration. The task will also lead to the nominations for this week.

Bigg Boss tells Archana that if they chose five or fewer items then they will have to nominate one contestant and if they pick more than five items, then they have to choose two names for nominations. Shiv and Archana pick ten items hence they have to nominate two people and they choose Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala respectively.

On the hand, Vikas and Sumbul Touqeer lock horns as the former says that the ration bought by them should be kept in front of everyone instead of keeping the items in their respective rooms. Sumbul wants to go in the third round but Vikas says that two people have already gone from the room of 6.

Nimrit and Tina go in the second round and they nominate Priyanka and Sumbul. The third round is cancelled because Sumbul and Vikas couldn’t decide who would go with Sreejita. So all three of them are barred from participating in the upcoming rounds. Priyanka and Shalin go in the fourth round and nominate Nimrit and Soundarya respectively. Sajid and Soundarya go in the last round and nominate Tina and Shalin.

Bigg Boss then gives Abdu and Stan the option of choosing 20 items for the contestants because he had to cancel one round. He then announces the nominations for the week- Sreejita, Vikas, Priyanka, Sumbul, Nimrit, Soundarya, Shalin and Tina.

