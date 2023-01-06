Bigg Boss 16 Day 97 Highlights: Tina Datta in Tears After Salman Khan Blasts Her for 'Fake Rishta' With Shalin Bhanot

Friday episode of Bigg Boss 16 began with a fun game where the housemates have to name a contestant who is confused and unclear about their thoughts; post taking a name they have to give explanation and apply foam on them. Archana Gautam called Tina and Shalin as she said that they both are unclear about their equation with each other. Soundarya named the same contestants as they both are confused about their relationship status. “Dosti hai… pyaar hai ya jo bhi hai… sabko misguide kiya hai," Soundarya said.

Sumbul called Shalin and said he’s very unpredictable by nature. Nimrit too named Shalin and said that “In the last 14 weeks, if there’s one contestant who I have not been able to decipher is Shalin. Reality show mein real side kidhar hai samaj nahi aaya. Honesty bilkul nahi dikhti," Nimrit said. Shiv Thakare also took Shalin’s name. “I have not been able to understand his personality. If you have love for someone then why not give a name? Nobody will question you," Shiv said. Sreejita De, on the other hand, took Archana’s name and dubbed her as “unpredictable".

Meanwhile, host Salman Khan grilled Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot over their “confusing" behaviour. Salman also questioned Tina about her intimate dance with Shalin. “Tina kaunsa game khel rahi aur kiske saath (Which game are you playing and with whom?)”

WEEK 15 Captain Abdu Rozik Nominated contestants Archana, Soundarya, Sreejita, Sajid, Sumbul, Shalin and Tina. Task Foam task Results Maximum contestants applied foam on Shalin and Tina’s faces. Exits NA

Tina was left shocked when Salman questioned her relationship status with Shalin. When Tina said, “Mai dhong nahi karti (I don’t pretent),” Salman replied and said, “I think it’s the opposite.” When Tina said that she spoke to Shalin about this and told him, “Nahi ho sakta hai humare beech kuch,” Salman reminded Tina of her intimate dance with Shalin and said, “There is no consistency in your game, when you were weak you went with him and got strong you left him." Tina said, “We can’t fall in love." Salman said, “Abhi toh jhagda kiya tha, jaise hi music baja chipak gaye. There was nobody else to stick around or dance with, this relationship is fake." Tina and Shalin appeared embarrassed.

The cutest contestant Abdu Rozik shared details about his days of struggle before he became a sensation on social media. Salman grilled the contestants over their constant taunting over professions and struggles. He then told housemate it’s Abdu, who has seen a lot of struggle in his life and asked him to talk about about it.

Abdu then shared how he used to walk for 1.5 hours to school and then after school he would go to the market to sing and earn money for his family. Abdu said, “I used to sing in the bazaar. Per day 5 dollar or 10 dollars used to earn." He also mentioned that he is the only working member in his family. While talking about his days of struggle, Abdu got emotional.

