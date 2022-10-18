Bigg Boss 16: Despite Father's Advice Against It, Sumbul Maintains Terms With Shalin

If Bigg Boss is known for love and hatred, then it is famous for love triangles as well. In season 16, two emerging love triangles are stealing the show. While Manya, Gautam, and Soundarya are part of one, Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina Datta are said to be involved in another developing love triangle.

The ones making the noise among fans and contestants are Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina Datta. The lovely relationship shared by the trio was shattered by Sumbul’s father, who lashed out at Shalin and Tina on the Weekend Kaa War. Host Salman Khan also supported her father’s views on the narrative of their relationship.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Sumbul’s father on national television accused Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta of using Sumbul. He said, “She met you with a pure heart and intention. But what did you do? You made a joke out of her. I did not expect this from you. Sumbul, you are not seeing that you are getting used to the show.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori Faces Backlash As She Throws Water On Archana, Tries To Kick Priyanka

However, despite Sumbul’s father suggesting against it, she is spending time with Shalin. This has raised eyebrows in and outside the house. In the latest episode of the show, Shalin and Sumbul were discussing the captaincy issue.

Sumbul inquired why Shalin did not name her for the captaincy despite promising her. The duo had a verbal spat after which Nimrit intervened. This left Sumbul sad and disappointed. Nimrit consoled her and asked her not to trust anyone and keep her father’s advice in mind.

Despite the conversation, in the upcoming episode, Sumbul will again be seen sitting with Tina and Shalin. At the same time, Sumbul fans want to see her identity and independence in the show cornering Shalin and Tina Datta.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here