Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena, Rajiv Adatia Call Out Salman Khan for Bashing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Fights, drama and entertainment. Bigg Boss 16 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. In the most recent Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan is seen slamming Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for cynically maintaining her friendship with Archana Gautam and failing to provide for her when she was in need.

Salman Khan stated that following the major fights in the house, two teams were formed, one supporting Sajid Khan and the other supporting Archana Gautam, but Priyanka was only on her side to remind her of past mistakes and not to support her.

“Priyanka, you don’t have any bond with Archana; when there is random gossip with Archana, you laugh with her, but when she says the same thing out loud, you take a step back,” Salman said.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Rajiv Adatia and Devoleena Bhattacharjee responded to Salman Khan calling out Priyanka Choudhary and always ignoring Tina Datta’s actions after the promo was released.

Rajiv put out a tweet that read, “Salman sir always having a go at Priyanka but when Tina says such vile statements why doesn’t he correct her?? Priyanka is playing the game much better than Tina. BB16 Colors TV be fair BB!”

Salman sir always having a go at Priyanka but when Tina says such vile statements why doesn’t he correct her?? Priyanka is playing the game much better than Tina. #bb16 @ColorsTV be fair BB!— Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) November 25, 2022

While Devoleena retweeted Rajiv’s tweet and mentioned that Tina had reminded the makers of the show that she is a brand. “Pagal Wagal hai kya Tu? You forgot tina reminded bigg boss many times that she is a brand & face of Colors TV Priyanka hasn’t done it yet. BB16,” she tweeted in sarcasm.

Pagal Wagal hai kya Tu ? You forgot tina reminded biggboss many times that she is a brand & face of @ColorsTV Priyanka havn’t done it yet. ‍♀️ #bb16 https://t.co/visobEwHQu— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 25, 2022

Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakre, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Sajid Khan are the contestants who have survived up till now in this season of Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV Monday through Friday at 10 pm and 9.30 pm on the weekends.

