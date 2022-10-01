Bigg Boss 16: Dolly Bindra-Shweta Tiwari's Fight to KRK' Eviction, Ugliest, Most Controversial Spats

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 16 is all set to premiere on Colors today, on Saturday. Over the years, the controversial reality TV show has garnered massive attention from viewers due to high-end drama and ugly fights. The format of the survival show is so interesting that it keeps audiences glued to the television screens.

As Bigg Boss season 16 gears up for its premiere, here we have curated a list of a few ugly verbal and physical altercations from the previous seasons that left fans utterly stumped.

Sidharth Shukla Vs Rashami Desai

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desi got into an ugly spat when the former asked the latter if she was a servant of Azim Riaz. Things got so heated that Shukla commented, “Teri jaisi ladkiyon ko mein ghar pe na bulau (I won’t invite a woman like you to my house). To this, Rashmi asked, “Kaisi ladki (what type of girls)?” Shukla retorted, “Rashami Desai jaisi (Like Rashami Desai).” The latter kept persisting Shukla to describe the kind of woman he made a comment on. The entire fight ended with the two screaming loudly at each other until the intervention from host Salman Khan.

Pooja Misra Vs Shonali Nagrani

The ugly altercation of Pooja Misra became a popular meme, with the dialogue “Pooja, what is this behaviour?” taking social media by storm. During the fight, Pooja Misra kicks a dustbin while cleaning the kitchen. When Shonali noticed that Pooja deliberately kicked the dustbin, she asked her to rectify the mistake. This leads to the two being embroiled in a vicious verbal spat.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Everything went wrong when Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants. During the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task, Devoleena, who was the sanchalak of the task, did not declare any winner, when Desai targeted her for making an unfair decision. Late, Devoleena accused Rashami of playing the victim card, being fake, and the reason why she lost many friends. Devoleena stated that not only does Desai bad mouths people but also provokes and pits them against each other.

Shweta Tiwari, Dolly Bindra, and Manoj Tiwari

Dolly Bindra was trouble in disguise ever since she entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. The ‘Baap Pe Mat Jaana’ fight occurred between Tiwari and Bindra when the latter wanted eggs for breakfast. Post this, Dolly Bindra got in a physical altercation with Shweta Tiwari.

KRK’s eviction

KRK’s eviction in Bigg Boss season 3 was one of the major events that garnered a massive spotlight. During a heated brawl, KRK hurled a bottle at designer Rohit Verma in a move to physically attack him. This led to KRK’s immediate eviction from the house.

