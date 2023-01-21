Bigg Boss 16: Ekta Kapoor Signs Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia For Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2? Here's What We Know

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is undoubtedly one of the most favorable contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. While she continues to win her fans over with her game in the television reality show, the Choti Sardarni actress is speculated to have landed a role in Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee’s Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor announced on Instagram that she would be choosing the actors for LSD 2 from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Amid the rumours that Priyanka Chahahr would make the cut for the film, IANS has now reported that Ekta Kapoor has selected Nimrit for the film and it will be announced this weekend on Salman Khan’s hosted show.

According to Mid-Day, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee will be entering the Bigg Boss 16 house. The producer and director assign an important task to the housemates and at the same time shortlist a potential leading face for Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 whose storyline would mirror the theme of Bigg Boss itself. As a part of the task, the contestants will be asked to enact certain scenes under the garb of an audition.

Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia played a shape-shifting snake and a snake charmer respectively from the popular Ekta’s hit show Naagin. Following the task, both Dibakar Banerjee and Ekta Kapoor applaud Nimrit for her performance and announce that she was selected for the role.

For the unversed, Love, Sex Aur Dhoka was Dibakar Banerjee’s third film from his filmography after Khosla Ka Ghosla and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. The anthology-found-footage drama was jointly bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and it featured Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma. The film was critically appreciated and was also a box office hit in the year 2010.

Read all the Latest Movies News here