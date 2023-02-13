At the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik revealed that he would be participating in Big Brother. Host Salman Khan welcomed Abdu on stage and said that he heard the singer was approached for Big Brother.

To which, Abdu confirmed and said, “yes". His friends from the show and other housemates were surprised to know about the offer. Salman then jokingly said that Abdu would make NRI friends and forget his Indian friends. To this, Abdu replied, “No, sir. I am never forgetting".

Later, Salman congratulated Abdu and said, “You will make both Tajikistan and India proud."

Congratulations 🎉 #abdurozik for getting entry to big brother. You have done #BiggBoss16 with great enthusiasm. Now time for #BigbtotherGet ready to rock on . So get ready 🔥 #AbduRozik @TeamAbduRozikFc pic.twitter.com/XyV5EwR7gb — Dr.Samar Officials (@realsamar10) February 12, 2023

Abdu Rozik was introduced as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Salman revealed Abdu’s name during the mega launch of season 16 in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss 16 host also revealed that Abdu was also a part of Salman’s highly talked about film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer and performer. He won over the internet with his song ‘Ohi Dili Zor’. The singer has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media and it features over 638k subscribers (at the time of writing this article). He boasts of more than 7.5 million followers on Instagram. His account features photos with several popular stars including Cristiano Ronaldo. Abdu reportedly belongs to a family of gardeners. At the mega launch, Salman confirmed that Abdu was over 18 years old and was eligible to be a participant in Bigg Boss 16.

