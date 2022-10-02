CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CongressCrisis#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 16 Fame Soundarya Sharma: 'Moving to Mumbai Was A Big Shocker For My Family' | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Soundarya Sharma: 'Moving to Mumbai Was A Big Shocker For My Family' | Exclusive

By: Zinia Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: October 02, 2022, 15:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Soundarya Sharma reveals family's reaction when she took up acting as a career

Soundarya Sharma reveals family's reaction when she took up acting as a career

Soundarya Sharma, in an exclusive interview, revealed that it was extremely difficult for the actress to convince her family about her decision to quit dentistry for acting.

Soundarya Sharma is has taken everyone by surprise by being a part of Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who recently appeared in the web series Karm Yuddh alongside Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Khatter, Paoli Dam and Anjana Sukhani, is one of the contestants of the current season of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The actor had been having a super busy time, with Karm Yuddh promotions and then getting ready to enter Bigg Boss house. Many would not be aware that the beautiful and talented star also has a degree in dentistry. Now, while promoting her web series, the star opened up about how challenging it was to convince her family when she decided to quit her career as a doctor to pursue acting in an exclusive interaction with News18 Showsha.

Speaking about her family’s reaction to her decision to pursue acting as a career, and not continuing with dentistry, Soundarya revealed, “Difficult was an understatement because I come from a family where entertainment is a luxury, and my mom and dad are very strict, especially my dad. For me, it was very difficult to convince my family because everyone is like an IAS or a teacher or engineer. For my family, entertainment wasn’t a great idea because of so many notions. Now, OTT has changed (that notion). They understand the talent part.”

She further added, “So initially it was difficult (to convince my family) because I was doing good, and I was doing my internship (as a dentist) when I was offered my first film. It was quite an emotional turmoil for me to move to Mumbai, and later to LA to New York Film Academy. That was a big shocker for my family. But now they are happy, because they are seeing me working hard.”

Soundarya will also be a part of the upcoming film, Thank God, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 02, 2022, 13:30 IST
last updated:October 02, 2022, 15:13 IST