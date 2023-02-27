Bigg Boss 16 famous Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is only 19 years old, recently bought her dream house in Mumbai. The Imlie actress got heartfelt congratulations from her fans, who are happy for her to have found success so early in life. On the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul was the strongest and youngest contestant, and she got a lot of support from her supporters.

On Instagram, Sumbul Touqeer shared a video of herself and her architect Radhika decorating their house. The actress can be seen exploring her new house, and his father and several labourers can be seen painting the walls. “Naya Ghar. work in progress. Apne ideas zaroor dein," she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

In the video message, Sumbul asked her followers the kind of interiors she should have for the house. Even her architect also requested her fans in the video to send suggestions for her new home. Further, both of them with confidence said that they would incorporate all ideas while designing Sumbul’s new home. Fans flooded the comments thread with heartfelt congratulations as soon as Sumbul announced on Instagram that she had bought a new house.

A user wrote, “I am from Mumbai and I know how difficult it is to buy a house here, and she has done this at the age of 19. ‘Proud’ is an understatement." Another wrote, “Believe yourself and believe your hard work but please don’t trust blindly someone in your life except your family because dosti pyaar ye saare log apne faayde or nuksaan ke hisaab se aapki life me aayge or chale jaayege and please don’t be so emotional be practical stay strong stay focus #sumbultouqeer."

Sumbul Touqueer Khan is currently preparing to appear in the upcoming web series Dear Ishq where she will be seen playing the part of an influencer. The series is based on the novel ‘Write Me A Love Story’ by Ravinder Singh. The plot centres on two people who, despite having totally different personalities, end up falling in love.

Read all the Latest Movies News here