Popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 ended recently and it has changed the fortunes of many contestants. TV celebs are getting good offers. Now according to sources, Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan might appear in another TV show soon. Sumbul will reportedly appear in Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora’s popular show Kundali Bhagya soon, as per reports.

While there are reports that the actress has been approached to play an important role in the serial, there has been no confirmation of the same. According to sources, the show is going to take a leap soon. Last, the serial took a leap of 5 years following the male lead Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit and following which Shakti Arora appeared as the character of Arjun Suryavanshi.

In the show, Arjun is actually Karan, who was previously played by Dheeraj, but he has suffered from memory loss and had plastic surgery. The series always ranks among the Top 5 most-watched shows on Indian television. The show has been running successfully since it got premiered on July 12, 2017. This Hindi-language romantic drama television series has been created by Ekta Kapoor and also stars Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Sanjay Gagnani in pivotal roles. The series is broadcast on Zee TV.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan made it to the Top 7 of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 and got evicted before the finale. She was the youngest contestant in the Bigg Boss house and even spent more than 100 days on the show.

Sumbul is one of the popular faces in the Hindi television industry. The actress rose to fame after appearing in the drama series Imlie. She impressed the viewers with her amazing acting skills and became a household name. While working in the serial, the actress created a huge fan base for herself and is one of the best actresses on television. With her outstanding performance in the show Imlie, Sumbul proved her talent as an actor.

Imlie premiered on November 16, 2020, on Star Plus and is also digitally available on Disney+ Hotstar. The series, produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Films, also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in the titular role. The show was a loose adaptation of the Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

