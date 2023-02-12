Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shalin Bhanot's Dad Confident About Win, Says 'He'll Bring Trophy Home'

In a few hours from now, Bigg Boss 16 will have its winner. Contestants who are competing for the trophy are - Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and MC Stan. While everyone is eagerly waiting to see who will win the reality show, Shalin’s father, Brij Mohan Bhanot is ‘100 per cent’ confident about his son’s victory. “He announced on the first day itself that he is there to win the show and that he will definitely win it," he told News18 Showsha.

“When Shalin entered the show, he made it clear that he is there to win the show and will take the trophy home," Shalin’s father added. Asked about what worked in Shalin’s favour during his Bigg Boss 16 journey, his father said that the actor is a ‘complete package of entertainment’. “Everything has worked for him. He is a complete package of entertainment. He dances so well. He sings so well. He does comedy (in the show). He did all the tasks very well. He is a winner already."

“I don’t think there’s anything that Shalin should not have done. He was always right. His intentions are clear. He thinks good. He is intelligent and sharp. Whatever he did, he must have done it only after thinking about it. We see only one out of 24 hours on television. We do not see what’s happening the rest of the time," Mr Bhanot shared.

However, during his Bigg Boss 16 stint, Shalin was repeatedly tagged as somebody who is ‘aggressive’. The actor’s father also talked about the same and alleged that his son was called ‘aggressive’ because he is also the ‘strongest’ in the show. “All the contestants were aggressive at some point in time or other. But Shalin was highlighted because he was the strongest contestant. Tell me who wasn’t aggressive in the show?" Shalin’s father asked further argued that “He was being tagged as somebody who is very aggressive because he is the most potential contestant and therefore, others were trying to pull him down."

