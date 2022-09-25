Bigg Boss 16 First Contestant Reveals Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz Were His Favourites - Guess Who He Is

Ever since the first promo of Bigg Boss 16 has been revealed, fans are super excited to know who will be locked inside the controversial show this time. While several names are already doing rounds on social media, Colors TV has now dropped a major hint about the show’s first contestant. Recently, the channel took to its Instagram account to play ‘Ask Me Anything’ with the first contestant.

However, there’s a twist! The face of the contestant has been covered with a mask, which makes it unclear who is the first person to be locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. However, fans speculate that it is none other than Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 fame Gautam Vij.

In the videos shared, this first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 can be seen answering several questions. Asked who is his favourite contestants till date, he named Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and late actor Sidharth Shukla. “I liked them a lot. Their personalities were very real,” he said.

Breaking! First Contestant is revealed on ColorsTv Insta Story. As we revealed earlier, Gautam Vig is officially confirmed now. His favorite contestants of Bigg Boss is Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/g4JVOmk2Fb — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 24, 2022

Answering another question, the ‘mystery contestant’ mentioned that it is very ‘tricky’ to keep calm inside the Bigg Boss house. He also shared that he is good at both whether it is playing individually or proceeding in the show with others. The contestant also made it clear that he will see the Bigg Boss rules first and then decide whether to follow it or not.

Meanwhile, just a couple of days back, a promo of Bigg Boss 16 was released in which Salman Khan turned ‘Gabbar’ – the iconic character from the 1975 film Sholay. “50-50 kos dur jab baccha raat ko roega toh maa kahegi, ‘Beta so jaa warna Bigg Boss aa jaaega’. Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyuki Bigg Boss khud khelega (When a child cries, his mother tells him, ‘Please sleep or else Bigg Boss will come’. Bigg Boss 16 will change the game because Bigg Boss will himself play the game),” he said.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1.

