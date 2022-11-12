Bigg Boss 16: Former BB Marathi Contestants React to Archana-Shiv Fight

Bigg Boss 16, which has been running for five weeks now, has been often termed as the house of controversies. Over the years, several contestants in the house lost control or resorted to aggression — leading to severe punishment or elimination. One such incident recently shook the BB house. Archana Gautam was evicted by Bigg Boss for attempting to physically harm her co-contestant, Shiv Thakare.

This controversy led to several discussions on the internet. Many tweeted on the violent and instigating nature of Archana, while others blamed Shiv for provoking her by using the word ‘didi’. Joining the league are some of the former contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 — where Shiv emerged as the winner. Former contestants, chef Parag Kanhere and actor Aroh Welankar, issued their statement on the fight between Shiv and Archana.

Aroh took a jibe at Shiv, saying he shouldn’t have forgiven him after Shiv bit him in the reality show. The actor recalled Season 2 and one its episodes, and wrote: “Looking back- after #ShivThakare bit me in the house, I expected that big boss would throw him out, but that didn’t happen, I shouldn’t have forgiven him. Should have been ruthless.. #BiggBoss16.”

On the other hand, Parag shared his opinion on the fight. He blamed Archana and said, “Shiv had humbly tried to resolve the fight but Archana overreacted for no reason. He did not have to be held and be so violent.” He further stated that Shiv has a sportsman spirit and would definitely accept Archana’s apology and show his generosity.

Parag further said, “Shiv show the world that our great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has taught us how to forgive and how to be lion-hearted.’’



A promo for the Shukrawar Ka Vaar episode was shared by the Colors channel’s official Twitter account. The clip shows that host and actor Salman Khan might call out Shiv for provoking Archana and devising plans to harm her. It is unclear whether Archana will return to the BB 16 house or not.

