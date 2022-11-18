Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Calls Shiv Thakare, MC Stan 'Bullies,' Says Shalin Bhanot Is Not Wrong

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16 was action packed as Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan got into a verbal fight which escalated after the latter charged at the actor with a vase.

It all began when Tina sprained her ankle and Shalin ran to her rescue. Seeing Tina in pain, Shalin started pressing her ankle. When MC Stan offered a suggestion, Shalin told him, “ruk jaa, bro (wait brother)." This irked MC Stan who then walked away by passing a derogatory remark.

After hurling a series of abuses, Shalin gave in to the provocation and instigation. Their heated argument went out of control when MC Stan almost hit Shalin with a vase, while fellow contestants tried to stop them.

Now, former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Devoleena have come out in support of Shalin Bhanot. Gauahar, who was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7, slammed Shiv Thakare and MC Stan for bullying their fellow contestants.

Gauahar wrote in her tweet, “Shiv literally held Shalin’s face and pushed it back, near his neck. So, shouldn’t Shiv evict himself? Bully! Shalin did not do anything wrong. He got unnecessarily abused by MC Stan. His language is so bad. Sick that whole group is full of bullies!" (sic)

Devoleena also backed Shalin by tweeting, “Honestly Shalin should also get a fair chance to decide whether he wants Shiv to stay or leave like shiv got it once. But @BiggBoss hi maai baap hai. So, ab unki marzi. And I feel you, bro but jo galat hai woh galat hai. It wasn’t Shalin who started it. Not at all." (sic)

Earlier, Archana was thrown out of the house for getting physical with Shiv. However, she was later called back after host Salman Khan said that Shiv provoked Archana by using outside information against her which is not allowed in the house.

