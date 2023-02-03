Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Slams Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot For Being Violent In Task

As we are inching closer to the finale, Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intense and dramatic. In the last episode, viewers witnessed the members of one team - Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan - participating in a prize money task, wherein other members - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot - had to make them leave the buzzer. In a bid to do the same, while Archana put turmeric in their eyes, Shalin and Priyanka constantly threw detergent water on their faces. Now, Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan has expressed her displeasure for contestants using detergent during the torture task. Not just this, but Gauahar even lauded Nimrit and Stan for facing it all brilliantly till Bigg Boss cancelled the task.

The task turned violent, after Shalin and Priyanka hurt Nimrit and Stan with the bucket, resulting in Bigg Boss cancelling it. Gauahar, who is an avid Bigg Boss follower, often shares her opinion on the tasks and contestants' performances through her official Twitter account. She did something similar on Friday and expressed her displeasure with the act of violence that happened by Shalin and Priyanka to torture their housemates. Gauahar criticised the TV stars for having a loose grip on their bucket. While she agreed that former contestants of the reality show had also gone through the same situation, Gauahar said that it has never been the reason to completely cancel the task.

Gauahar wrote, “Surf mooh mein, disgusting! Balti pakdi nahi jaati toh maaro mat! Torture pehle bhi hua hai, har baar hota hai, par thoda cross hota hai. Hats off Nimrit, Stan! (Putting detergent in the mouth is disgusting. If you can’t hold the bucket properly then don’t hit at least. Torture has happened before and it takes place every time. Hats off Nimrit, Stan)!"

In another tweet, the actress wrote, “But yeh toh fact hai, isse zyaada torture hua hai. Bohat zyaada. Mirchi aur pepper face pe ragda gaya hai season 8 mein, baal kaate gayein hain , kutte ki potty daali gayi hai, mosquito repellent face pe daala gaya hai, par task kabhi radd nahi hua. Roka gaya, par radd nahi (this is a fact that earlier intense torture than this has taken place. In season 8, chilli or pepper was rubbed on the face. Hair was cut. Mosquito repellent was sprayed on the face. However, the tasks were never cancelled, while it was paused)."

Earlier, the official Instagram account of Colors TV dropped a promo video of the last episode, wherein one can see Nimrit eventually breaking down while begging Shalin, Priyanka, and Archana to stop. However, it hardly mattered to her opponents, as they continued torturing her and other members of her team.

It must be noted that, earlier, Gauahar slammed Nimrit for not playing fair in the same task. While it was Priyanka’s turn to hold the buzzer, Nimrit was seen removing Priyanka’s hands, instead of torturing her and making her leave. Reacting to this, the actress wrote, “What’s wrong with people! Haath se hataoge toh task hi nahi hoga (if you will do it with hands, you will be breaking the rules of the task)."

Bigg Boss 16 is approaching its finale, which will air on February 12. While show host Salman isn’t available currently (Farah Khan and Karan Johar have stepped in on his behalf), the superstar is expected to be back for the finale.

