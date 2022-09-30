Bigg Boss 16 Grand Premiere: When and Where to Watch Salman Khan's Show?

The most loved and talked about reality show – Bigg Boss is all set to return to our television screens with its 16th season. The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement among the fans. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 is set to have its grand premiere on October 1 and the show will then continue for the three months that follow. Multiple promos have been released so far and as per them, there will be no rules in the show this time. Not just this, Salman Khan has also been teasing that Bigg Boss will himself be a part of the show this season. While only Bigg Boss will be able to explain what this means, here’s something you must know ahead of the show’s premiere.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere at 9:30 pm on Saturday, i.e. October 1 on Colors TV. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

How To Watch Bigg Boss 16 Online?

Bigg Boss 16 will live stream and can be watched on the Voot app. Voot subscribers will also get access to 24×7 exclusive dramas, and real-time fun happenings inside the BB 16 house other than the broadcast on the TV.

Bigg Boss 16 House To Have 4 Bedrooms?

As per the latest reports, the controversial reality show will have many twists and turns. It is said that the contestants will have to pay a big price to have access to the bedroom. Some reports even suggested that this time, the large dormitory kind of bedroom has been divided into four and has been named Fire Room, Black and White Room, Cards Room and Vintage Room. However, no announcements have been made by the makers yet.

Who Will Participate In Bigg Boss 16?

During the press event of the show, Salman Khan confirmed Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik as the first contestant of this season. Rapper and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner MC Stan also has been confirmed as the second contestant. Meanwhile, other celebrities who are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16 include Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here