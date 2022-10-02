Bigg Boss 16 Host Salman Khan Reveals Uttaran Co-stars Tina Datta And Sreejita De's Shocking Secret

Popular TV actor Tina Datta, who rose to prominence after essaying the role of Ichcha in the hit Colors show Uttaran, has entered the Bigg Boss 16. She joins several other popular names from the Hindi TV industry, including her Uttaran co-star Sreejita De.

Tina was previously offered Bigg Boss several times, however she would always turn it down. After saying no to the show for many years, Tina has finally agreed to sign on. Earlier, she was rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss Season 13 along with Rashami Desai.

Meanwhile, Tina was joined by Sreejita on Bigg Boss 16 stage as they answered some interesting questions thrown at them by host Salman Khan. Salman asks Tina and Sreejita to name three bad qualities of one another. While Tina said that Sreejita never takes her call on time. Sreejita said that Tina is a “little dominating”.

The two also said that they have known each other for 10 years and are good friends. However, as soon as they entered the house, Salman played a video of Sreejita in which she can be heard saying that Tina is not her friend.

Tina has also appeared in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in its seventh season but was soon eliminated. She is quite active on social media and often takes the internet by storm with her sultry photoshoots.

Sreejita, on the other hand, has worked in shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Karam Apna Apna. She became a household name, after she took on the role of Mukta, Tapasya’s daughter in Uttaran. Sreejita is engaged to a German citizen, Michael Blohm Pape. The two have been dating since 2019.

