Bigg Boss 16: Isha Malviya Reveals Priyanka-Ankit’s Relationship Status

Actors Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta, the famous couple from Colors TV show Udaariyaan, entered the Bigg Boss house together. The duo is receiving a lot of love from the viewers. Apart from their on-screen chemistry, there’s also a lot of discussion on their off-screen bond.

Meanwhile, television actress Isha Malviya — who came into the limelight after appearing in the same show with them — has revealed some interesting details about her co-stars Ankit and Priyanka. The actress recently told ETimes that Ankit and Priyanka both are this way, not only in Bigg Boss but in real life as well. Priyanka shares a special bond with him, while Ankit also cares immensely for Priyanka. Both are very good friends.

Isha further said, “Not only on screen, they are like this in real life too. Even when both were working with me in Udaariyaan, they used to take care of each other in the same way. They never dated. They are very good friends of each other. Both care for each other a lot. Both stand by each other in happiness and sorrow. Now, I do not know if something has changed after they went to the show, Bigg Boss. As far as I am concerned, both are very good friends, but their bond is such that it seems like they are dating.”

Further, talking about Ankit and Priyanka’s nature off-screen, Isha added that Ankit is the same as seen in the Bigg Boss house. He is a very reserved, soft-spoken and calm person. On the other hand, Priyanka is also showing her true self. “I am very happy that my friends are playing very well with honesty and are not faking anything”, Isha concluded.

However, Ankit and Priyanka’s journey in the Bigg Boss house is quite different, individually — as both are contrasting characters. Ankit is very calm and speaks less, which often poses a problem for him and has been suggested several times by host, actor Salman Khan to open up in the show. Priyanka is bold and speaks her mind. She is always seen taking a stand and playing her game with utmost boldness. She is counted as among the top contestants from the very beginning. However, this week Priyanka got nominated.

Read all the Latest Movies News here