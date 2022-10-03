Bigg Boss 16: Kashmera Shah Faces Backlash For Supporting Sajid Khan, Netizens Ask 'Paid Tweet?'

What left everyone shocked and surprised during the Bigg Boss 16 grand premiere was the entry of filmmaker Sajid Khan in Salman Khan’s show. One of the biggest names of the industry, Sajid is now locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. This marks Sajid’s one of the first appearance after the Housefull director was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by a few of his female colleagues. While social media is divided over Sajid’s entry in the controversial reality show, recently Kashmera Shah took to Twitter to support the filmmaker.

“Just saw #BiggBoss on @justvoot and must say I loved the lineup There are a few early favorites but I have to admit that #SajidKhan s candid honesty touched my heart waiting to see him more good advice from sister #farahkhan @ColorsTV #BB16,” Kashmera wrote.

However, this has left several social media users upset and disappointed. Reacting to Kashmera’s Tweet, netizens asked if it was paid. “Ma’am you had a problem with Someone being called an Aunty…you had a problem with a Shakal dekh Apni in a heated argument,” one of the replies to Kashmera’s Tweet read. “This trend is against a the hypocrisy women who fell talking to a girl in a certain way is wrong and girl can talk shit about a man as she like @kashmerashah u are one of the biggest hypocrite seen in my whole life and I fell pitty on krishna sir,” another netizen wrote.

Did ur so called 'feminism' die after BB15.

U all can bully young ITV actors but sing praises for molesters.. — Aishzee (@Aishzee1) October 2, 2022

Payment mil chuki hai

Aab sab seasonal teachers ayenge as per payments support karne

Shurwat ho chuki hai

Feminism as per Convenience — Teja Troops (@LivLaughLov700) October 2, 2022

This trend is against a the hypocrisy women who fell talking to a girl in a certain way is wrong and girl can talk shit about a man as she like @kashmerashah u are one of the biggest hypocrite seen in my whole life and I fell pitty on krishna sir KASHMERA SHAKAL DEKH APNI — Akhiya_❤️Nikitha_kk_lovee (@karankundra_l) October 2, 2022

You are truly shameless to even call such man as heart-touching. Payment mil gaya toh kuch bhi bologe? Will you teach your children to have "that kind" of "CANDID HONESTY"? SHAME! KASHMERA SHAKAL DEKH APNI https://t.co/XfcrKzRAGQ — Suchana♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@SbTweetsHere) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, besides Sajid Khan, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Sreejita De, Tina Dutta, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary,

Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

