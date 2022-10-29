Bigg Boss 16: Katrina Kaif Blushes as Salman Khan Says He Will Spy on Vicky Kaushal if He Turns Into a Ghost

The Shanivaar ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be graced by Katrina Kaif as she will appear in Salman Khan’s show to promote her upcoming film, Phobe Bhoot. The promos released by the channel have already given us a glimpse of the fun-packed episode. In the latest promo, Katrina who plays a ghost can be seen asking Salman questions on behalf of other ghosts. They can be seen playing the Ouija board and then Katrina asks him whether he has danced in rain.

The promo also sees Katrina teaching Salman the steps of the remake version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Salman also teases Katrina by talking about her actor-husband, Vicky Kaushal. Besides Katrina, her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, too, grace the episode. In another promo video, Salman can be heard telling Katrina that he would like to spy on Vicky if he turns into a ghost one day. When Katrina asks, who he would like to spy on if he turns into a ghost, Salman says, “Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai (There is a guy whose name is Vicky Kaushal). Loving hai, caring hai, ya daring hai? Uske baare mein baat karta hun, aap blushing hai.” (Is he loving, caring or daring? When I talk about him, you blush).

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is slated to release on November 4. It is a horror-comedy where Katrina Kaif plays the character of a ghost whereas Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter play ghostbusters.

Talking of Bigg Boss 16, it started airing on October 2. Till now, two contestants have been eliminated- Sreejita De and Manya Singh.

