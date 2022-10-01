Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Special Power; Archana Gautam's Botox Comment Leaves Salman Khan in Splits

Live now
Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with a new season of India's popular reality show Bigg Boss. TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. Other Bigg Boss 16 contestants include Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, rapper MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot.
A new promo of Bigg Boss 16 confirms filmmaker Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 house. Sajid’s entry is likely to create a stir online as the filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women during the MeToo movement.
Shalin Bhanot is the next contestant of Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who was previously married to former Bigg Boss contestant Dalljiet Kaur, says that people have a misconception about him that he is a bad guy ever since he played the role of a villain in his last show.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first contestant to go inside the confession room. However, the actress gets an earful from Bigg Boss for not performing her secret task well.
Salman Khan welcomes TV actor Gautam Vij as the next contestant on Bigg Boss 16 stage. Gautam and Archana enacts a romantic scene on stage.
Actress-politician Archana Gautam makes a hilarious entry on Bigg Boss 16 stage. Archana says just like Salman, she also doesn’t want to get married.
Salman Khan pulls rapper MC Stan’s leg as he shares about his girlfriend Anam Sheikh. Salman says that throughout his Bigg Boss journey, he’s never seen “an item” like Stan.
MC Stan is a rapper from Pune who began singing qawwali at the age of 12. He has 2.78 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has also worked with famous rapper Raftaar. In addition to his dissing rap war with Emiway Bantai, MC Stan gained fame for his song Wata, which has over 21 million views. Read the full story, here.
Salman Khan teases Udaariyan co-stars Ankita Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as they reveal that they are just friends.
Udaariyan lead pair Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are on stage with Salman Khan. The duo is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house.
After Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, singer Abdu Rozik enters Bigg Boss 16 house. Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistani singer and performer. He won over the internet with his viral song ‘Ohi Dili Zor’.
Bigg Boss has given special powers to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as she becomes the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss 16 house. Nimrit can become the first captain of this season if she is able to complete a task given by Bigg Boss.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actress danced on ‘Aithey Aa’ with Salman Khan before heading inside the house.
Salman Khan introduces first Bigg Boss 16 contestant, TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Nimrit expresses her fondness for Salman.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is participating in Bigg Boss 16. Ahead of the grand premiere, here’s a look at her most stylish looks:
Taking a look at some gorgeous photos of TV actress Tina Datta, who is all set to enter Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16:
Countdown begins for the new season of Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss. The reality show has returned with its 16th season.
Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui has give a shout-out to rapper MC Stan as the latter is all set to enter Bigg Boss 16 house.
Sumbul Touqeer, who is set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house, is best known for playing the lead actress in Star Plus television show Imlie. She has also worked in popular TV shows like Chandragupta Maurya and Waaris.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is best known for her dual roles of Meher Kaur Dhillon Gill and Seher Kaur Gill Babbar in Choti Sarrdaarni. She has also appeared in B Praak’s music video, titled ‘Maastani’.
Unlike every season, the house of Bigg Boss 16 will have four distinct bedrooms. The four bedrooms designed by Omung Kumar B and Vanita Omung Kumar will be called the ‘Fire Room,’ ‘Black And White Room,’ ‘Cards Room,’ and ‘Vintage Room.’ Since the theme of the show is ‘circus’ this year, host Salman Khan will be the ‘ringmaster’ of the house.
Other celebrities who are expected to participate on the show include Shaleen Bhanot, Manya Singh, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair. Meanwhile, at the press meet which was held in Mumbai earlier this week, Salman Khan introduced Abdu Rozik as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. The actor also addressed the rumours of his salary for the new season. It was long reported that Salman was charging a bomb for the 16th season. The Bigg Boss 16 host poked fun at the rumours by bringing up the “reports” that claimed a Rs 1000 crore price tag and said, “I was going to return the money I didn’t get only.”
He added that had he been paid the said amount, he would not have had to work. “If I get this amount, I won’t work the rest of my life. There will come a day when I will get paid this amount. Even if I get paid this amount, I have so many such expenses wherein… Lawyer’s fees and all…” he cracked up.
This year, Bigg Boss 16 promises to be different than the previous ones. Salman hinted that ‘Bigg Boss’ would be participating in the show himself while Salman would host the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on Friday and Saturday, as against to norm of Saturday and Sunday.
