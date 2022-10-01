Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Special Power; Archana Gautam's Botox Comment Leaves Salman Khan in Splits

Read more

Unlike every season, the house of Bigg Boss 16 will have four distinct bedrooms. The four bedrooms designed by Omung Kumar B and Vanita Omung Kumar will be called the ‘Fire Room,’ ‘Black And White Room,’ ‘Cards Room,’ and ‘Vintage Room.’ Since the theme of the show is ‘circus’ this year, host Salman Khan will be the ‘ringmaster’ of the house.

Other celebrities who are expected to participate on the show include Shaleen Bhanot, Manya Singh, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair. Meanwhile, at the press meet which was held in Mumbai earlier this week, Salman Khan introduced Abdu Rozik as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. The actor also addressed the rumours of his salary for the new season. It was long reported that Salman was charging a bomb for the 16th season. The Bigg Boss 16 host poked fun at the rumours by bringing up the “reports” that claimed a Rs 1000 crore price tag and said, “I was going to return the money I didn’t get only.”

He added that had he been paid the said amount, he would not have had to work. “If I get this amount, I won’t work the rest of my life. There will come a day when I will get paid this amount. Even if I get paid this amount, I have so many such expenses wherein… Lawyer’s fees and all…” he cracked up.

This year, Bigg Boss 16 promises to be different than the previous ones. Salman hinted that ‘Bigg Boss’ would be participating in the show himself while Salman would host the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on Friday and Saturday, as against to norm of Saturday and Sunday.

