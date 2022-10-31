Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan and Gully Boy Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Indulge in Rap Battle, Watch Here

MC Stan is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house this year. The rapper, lyricist, music producer, and composer attained popularity after the release of his song ‘Khuja Mat’ in 2019. Since then, Stan is credited for rap songs like Snake, Shana Bann, Ek Din Pyaar, Basti Ka Hasti and more.

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter added to the excitement as they were seen interacting with the housemates in the show. In the same episode, Siddhant Chaturvedi who has previously starred in Gully Boy as a rapper praised MC Stan.

During one of the the segments, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor expressed, “Maine tera music suna hai bhai, aur ab apun dono yaha par rap karenge” (I have heard your music and we will do a rap battle over here).” The rap battle between the two talented duo was indeed entertaining.



Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss house, MC Stan’s friendship with Gori Nagori, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakre is also being highlighted in the controversial reality show. Apart from this, he has also been seen taking an open stand on the issues of the house, due to which the audience is very impressed with him. The real name of MC is Altaf Sheikh and he hails from Pune. The rapper has become quite popular in a short time. Especially on YouTube, he has emerged as a raging sensation. Needless to say, Stan has also been embroiled in controversies. Earlier this year, his ex-girlfriend had alleged that he had sent his manager to thrash her. The incident had happened after MC Stan and complainant Auzma Shaikh posted each others* residential address on social media platforms following the break-up.



Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s new film Phone Bhoot’s release is just around the corner. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film, Phone Bhoot, is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

In the trailer of the film that was released recently, Katrina Kaif appears to be a ghost with a mission for Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who seem to be the desi equivalent of Ghostbusters. She wants them to eliminate a spooky Jackie Shroff or “Aatma Ram” and she gives them the task of doing so.

