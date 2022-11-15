Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Called Out For His Misogynistic Comment on Priyanka Chahar

Bigg Boss 16 has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. Filmmaker Sajid Khan recently became the house captain. Now, in the latest episode, BB fans are demanding punishment or eviction for rapper MC Stan. Wondering why? Read on.

In the episode, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were smoking inside the bathroom. The situation turned tense when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary engaged in an argument over Stan’s lighter. In this conversation, Priyanka passed a remark and told the P-Town rapper ‘hal chal’. This annoyed Stan and he said something which fans did not like at all.

The situation escalated when Priyanka told MC Stan to keep his lighter to himself, and later refused to hand over his lighter to anyone in the house. In the conversation, Priyanka said, “Yeh raha lighter abh lekar dikha tu lighter. Mera saath nah zyaada faltu ki bakwas mat karna samjha nah, kabse bol rahi hoon ki uska lighter vaha pada hua hain lekar jaa paagal samjha hain kya. Chal chal mujhe mat bolna, arey chal chal. (Let me see how you take your lighter. Don’t talk nonsense with me. I’ve been saying the lighter was there, do you think I am mad? Don’t say these things to me, go go!).”

What offended Bigg Boss followers about Stan was his remarks against Priyanka. The rapper said, Kisko bol rahe popat ko kya… cigarette peeti kya chee ladki cigarette peeti kya? Bigg Boss kya badtameezi dikha ri. Cigarette peena seekha ri. Gharwaalo ko hi bolti mummi mujhe lighter do cigarette peena sikhate kya aaj ki youth ko… Kidhar chalu chal meko kya bol rahi terey Ankit ko bol aur leke jaa.. 2-2 boyfriend chahiye kya tereko, meko kyun bolri chal meko mat bol mujhe nahi aana… Aur chal chal mat bol, meko nahi aana hai meri hain girlfriend bahar. (Who are you talking to? Your parrot? You are a girl, you smoke… disgusting. What are you teaching others and showing in the Bigg Boss house? And what ‘go, go’ are you saying? Where should I come with you? Take Ankit… you need two boyfriends or what? Don’t ask me to go anywhere with you… I don’t want to. I have a girlfriend outside of this house)."

Reacting to the conversation, actress Gauahar Khan — who won Bigg Boss 7 — wrote, “Bacche kaise paida honge, gande chale karne ke liye bula rahi …… sooooooooooo low in language. Sad ! Even women ok with hearing this from a man about another woman ! Sad !”

