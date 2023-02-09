Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Take To The Streets To Show Support, Rap His Tracks; Watch Videos

As Bigg Boss 16 is about to wrap up, the top 5 finalists are doing whatever they can to clinch the winner’s trophy. MC Stan is one of the most popular Bigg Boss 16 finalists, with many fans backing him to win the season. The rapper also seems to be a favourite of many celebrities who visited the house. Even MC Stan’s competitors who have left the house have cited him as one of the most deserving participants to win the show.

Recently, the hashtag ‘Trophy Awaits McStan’ received over 1 million tweets in a matter of hours. Now, fans of MC Stan went above and beyond for their favourite rapper. In a video that has found its way to the internet, many Mc Stan supporters could be heard singing the rapper’s tunes. People were captivated by Mc Stan’s lingo and enthusiastically applauded the rapper. In addition, a banner appealing to people to vote for MCStan can also be seen in the background. The video is reportedly from Mumbai.

MC Stan became popular on the show because of his attitude, lingo, and fearlessness. He shared a close relationship with all of the Mandali members, including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik.

In the last episode of the show, a press conference held inside the house, MC Stan was asked about his journey and transformation on the show. The contestant replied, “I have gained confidence now to speak up. When I used to perform on stage at that time, I would just sing and hardly spoke but now I have gathered the confidence to speak. Initially, when I came on the show I found the contestants over-hyped, pehle din kuch zyaada he energy thi main bola kya chalu hai bro, I was scared. (there was too much energy among the contestants since day 1)."

The media also questioned MC Stand and Shiv Thakare on their friendship on the show. Shiv intuitively replied that he will give up his trophy and get brownie points on the show, but he is not ready to do that. Shiv emphasized that he will be happy if MC Stan wins but he’ll be happier if he wins the show.

