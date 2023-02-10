Reality show Bigg Boss 16 is in its final week. Fans are supporting their favourite contestants, and the voting lines are open until February 12. According to the audience, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare will lock horns in the final round. Polls conducted by media organisations on Twitter and Instagram have shown similar results.

These polls suggest that there will be a neck-and-neck battle between Priyanka and Shiv. It is anticipated that the difference between their votes will also be meagre. But who wins the reality show will be seen on the final day itself.

Hindi TV celebs have something to say about this too. They are supporting Priyanka and want her as the Bigg Boss winner. Actors like Tina Datta, Anirudh Dave, Rahul Jain, Ankit Gupta, Karan Grover, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Akash Choudhary, Sreejita De, Gauahar Khan, and Arjun Bijlani are supporting Priyanka.

On various occasions, these actors in media interviews have asserted that Priyanka has a strong chance of winning the reality show. Lately, Gauahar tweeted: “Gut feeling Priyanka will win.”

Gut feeling , Priyanka will win #bb16 !— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 9, 2023

Arjun Bijlani also tweeted “#PriyankaChaharChoudhary it’s coming home🏆”

Priyanka has emerged as one of the strongest contestants with a vocal personality. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss praised Priyanka for her voice and strong opinions. Recently, Priyanka went emotional to see the love of her admirers in an episode of the show. She was shown her journey in the house by Bigg Boss. Before starting off the clip, Bigg Boss said: “Jab jab Bigg Boss 16 ka naam liya jayega, aap ki awaaz logon ke zehan mein zarur aayegi. (Whenever people will recall Bigg Boss 16, your voice will always echo in the hearts of the viewers)." Hearing this, Priyanka got overwhelmed and thanked Bigg Boss for giving her this amazing journey.

