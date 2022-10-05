Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Manya Singh for Saying 'Fake' Shalin-Sumbul Copying Sidharth-Shehnaaz

Manya Singh’s recent comment in Bigg Boss 16 house over co-contestants Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot’s chemistry has left everyone disappointed. In a recent episode, Miss India runner-up Manya Singh slammed Sumbul-Shalin and accused them of copying Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13. She argued that Sumbul is trying to hold Shalin’s hand in order to move forward in the game.

“She’s holding some guy’s hand and moving ahead. Aapko kisi ka pallu, haath pakad ke aage jaane ki kya zarurat hai. Dum hai toh apne dum par aage badho na. If you want to show age is nothing, then do it on your own merit not by holding someone’s hand,” Manya said as quoted by Indiatoday.in.

“Sabko yahan par Sidharth Shukla aur Shehnaaz Banana hai. Par woh dono real the, unke emotions real the, woh dono ek dusre ke liye jaan dene ke liye bhi ready the. (Everyone wants to be Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, but they were real. Their emotions were real) They don’t understand that at the end of the day, only one person will win the show,” she added.

Manya Singh’s comment has left netizens upset and disappointed. Social media is flooded with fans slamming the Miss India runner-up and accusing her of assassinating Sumbul’s character. One of the social media users asked Manya to ‘get a life’ and wrote, “#SumbulTouqeerKhan has earned everything by her hardwork at this very young age & supporting her family. Clearly #Manya’s insecurities are coming out.”

it's unfortunate to see normal talks happening b/w a boy n a girl being judged by someone like #ManyaSingh didn't expect this from her. Along with this she is also undermining #SumbulTouqueerKhan's career as well. Highly disappointed. — Akanksha (@jakanksha92) October 4, 2022

For taking revenge from #SumbulToqueerKhan #ManyaSingh is Doing All the shit like seriously bcz Sumbul nominated Manya‍♀️

BTW Miss Manya sumbul is more famous than you with 1 show her fan base and her power is enough to make her win everything alone

So Stop it #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/308VtJ2s8O — Rockstarr (@ItzRockstarr) October 5, 2022

Manya was WRONG to go personal on Sumbul's profession & on top of it she's mildly character assassinating too. Manya is coming out as the chugalkhor, insensitive girl. Not liking her vibes#ManyaSingh#SumbulTouqeerKhan#BiggBoss — tannu (@Tannurao05) October 5, 2022

#ManyaSingh get a life#SumbulTouqeerKhan has earned everything by her hardwork at this very young age & supporting her family Clearly #Manya's insecurities are coming out #BiggBoss16 #Bb16 — Bigg Boss Guru (@_biggbossfc) October 4, 2022

Later actor Sidharth Shukla and Punjabi heartthrob Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13 when their chemistry was widely loved by all. The two stars became a superhit jodi with fans calling them ‘SidNaaz’.

