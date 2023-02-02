As Bigg Boss 16 inches closer to its finale, the race to the title is getting more intense. Bigg Boss has pit two factions in the house for a task to bring Rs. 50 lakhs prize back into the game. In the latest promo shared by the makers, housemates can be seen going to extreme lengths to win the prize money. However, their harmful tactics eventually led to an immediate intervention by Bigg Boss. In the previous task, Priyanka Chaudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam emerged as winners whereas Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer were nominated for evictions this week.

In an upcoming clash for prize money, housemates were seen using spices and food items on their opponents. Things take an extreme turn after Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chaudhary appear to throw a handful of red chilli powder on the face of MC Stan and Sumbul. MC Stan can be seen warning the other team for crossing the line, while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is heard to be screaming in pain seemingly due to the burning sensation. The video ends with Bigg Boss directing the contestants to stop the task immediately.

Take a look at the video here:

In another promo clip, MC Stan can be seen getting emotional over remarks from Shalin Bhanot. In the garden area, MC Stan confronts Shaleen for deeming him lesser than Shiv Thakare. The rapper breaks down in front of Shiv accusing Bhanot of not considering him an equal contender. Stan adds how he has to face constant judgment from others who pinpoint the way he lives. Shiv tries to console the rapper.

During the weekend special episode, Farah Khan stepped into the shoes of Salman Khan as host and was seen entertaining contestants alongside guest Kartik Aaryan. The episode ended with the eviction of Tina Datta. The race to the Bigg Boss title has in its last laps with the contestants leaving no stone unturned to emerge victorious. Presently, there 7 constants remaining in the Bigg Boss house- Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare. The finale of Bigg Boss 16 is set to take place on February 12.

Read all the Latest Movies News here