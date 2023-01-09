Bigg Boss 16: It Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Father Vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Again!

Bigg Boss season 16 has become the talk of the town ever since the recent Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan aired. In the episode, family members of the contestants were called upon to share their views when some family members also made serious allegations against other contestants. For instance, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father highlighted the issue of paid trolls, accusing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s fandom of ‘openly giving death and rape threats’ and spreading ‘hatred by body shaming, age shaming, mocking’ his daughter. After the remarks made by Nimrit’s dad, Priyanka Choudhary’s team released a statement.

The letter from team Priyanka clarified that Nimrit’s father’s remarks about bots are false. The team provided an instance where the Myglamm contest was won without using any bots. An excerpt from the statement read, “It’s all very real and is a result of the blood, sweat, and tears of the entire fandom. She earned every single fan’s love because she’s truly JANTA KI JAAN!’’ Priyanka’s team also clearly mentioned that their silence should not be taken as their weakness and added that is ‘not an attack but retaliation’.

Following this, Nimrit’s father also issued a statement and claimed that he did not personally accuse Priyanka or her family. He further slammed Priyanka’s social media team and accused them of purposely encouraging ‘irresponsible fans’ trying to openly troll and target their daughter. “We hold responsible some kind of deliberate and condescending social media strategy by that person’s team, who on multiple instances have put up posts and shared stories on the verified profiles of Ms. Priyanka trying to baselessly degrade Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.” a part of their statement read.

Nimrit’s family concluded the letter by stating that there is no personal connection between their letter and Priyanka Chaudhary or her family. They also said that it should be kept in mind that a great leader and winner is never produced by bringing someone else down, but rather by paving the route for success and winning over everyone along the way—whether they be competitors, supporters, or viewers.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of the reality show will also feature Farah Khan. She will be entering the show to support her brother, Sajid Khan. Shiv Thakare’s mother will also enter the show along with Yogesh Choudhary, Priyanka’s brother.

