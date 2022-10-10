Bigg Boss 16 Oct 9 Highlights: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Gets 'Punished', Shekhar Suman Warns Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 9 highlights: It was all about the drama on Sunday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 16. Recovering from this season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants were brought together to listen to the Janta opinion and even participate in Shekhar Suman’s unique segment called ‘BIGG Bulletin With Shekhar Suman’. Sunday’s episode featured tears, laughs, and even a few suggestions. Let’s break down the episode:

Ankit Gupta, Where Are You?

One constant complaint seems to be that Ankit Gupta is not stepping forward in the game. A viewer told Ankit during the audience opinion segment that he needs to up his game otherwise he seems to be getting lost in the crowd. While Ankit said he is trying, Bigg Boss has ‘punished’ his close friend and Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary to ensure he says at least 1000 words an episode.

Stop Calling Abdu Rozik A Kid

Abdu Rozik is making it loud and clear that he does not enjoy being treated like a child. He reminded everyone that he is 19. While Sajid Khan had been emphasising treating him like a contestant at par since day one, Abdu’s declaration will hopefully change the way people see him in the show.

Shekhar Suman Drops Truth Bombs

With his special segment called ‘BIGG Bulletin With Shekhar Suman’, the actor-host walked onto the sets of Bigg Boss 16 with the declaration that he is going to unmask a few people. He praised Abdu for being one of the nicest contestants on the show and called Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s captaining style weak.

Shekhar Suman Warns Shalin Bhanot

Shekhar Suman felt that Shalin Bhanot was seen trying to poke and provoke Sajid Khan in the hope of getting a reaction last week. However, Sajid has maintained his calm. Noting this, Shekhar warned Shalin to be careful because if Sajid decides to react, the situation could get worse. The worst will be when Sajid would offer a role in his movie, and Shekhar then joked.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Argument

Shekhar asked Priyanka to join him in his show and addressed the Jagat Mata tag. Asking her to justify the tag led to a heated argument between Priyanka and Nimrit. While Priyanka tried to put her point across, Nimrit felt that one of Priyanka’s points got too personal.

