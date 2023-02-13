CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsWPL AuctionBigg Boss FinaleViral NewsLive Cricket
Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta to Separate? Fans React
2-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta to Separate? Fans React

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 12:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta at the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta at the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale.

Rapper MC Stan was declared Bigg Boss 16 winner on Sunday night. While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary secured a third spot.

Bigg Boss 16, India’s most popular reality show, has completed its current season. On Sunday night, rapper MC Stan was crowned Bigg Boss 16 winner. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary secured second and third spots, respectively. At the grand finale, the former contestants of the season also joined and gave special performances. The reunion of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta left their fans overjoyed. Priyanka asked him if he missed her, and to this Ankit said, “Even I didn’t know I will miss you this much”. They hugged and prepared a dance performance for the finale.

However, as per a report in Bollywood Life, Priyanka and Ankit will separate after the finale. The report stated that the two Bigg Boss 16 contestants will maintain “a dignified distance from each other now, as they have no future with each other."

In fact, in the finale, Priyanka said that this is their final act together, which left fans disappointed. While the majority of them were “sad," many argued that the actress is referring to their final act on the show or in general because they are no longer working together. “I guess by last act she meant the last act of the finale," wrote one fan.

Priyanka and Ankit appeared on the show together and their chemistry was loved by the fans. Apart from Bigg Boss, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were previously seen together on the show Udaariyaan on Colours TV.

Speaking to ETimes after the grand finale, Ankit Gupta said that he was shocked that MC Stan won the season. He added that for him, Priyanka is the winner.

Meanwhile, after receiving the winner’s trophy, MC Stan celebrated with host Salman Khan. MC Stan shared photos with Salman in his first Instagram post after the finale. The rapper, who is very popular among the youth, won the prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh. The rapper walked into the house with confidence and charmed everyone with his genuine personality. From wanting to leave the show in his early days to becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan has come a long way.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ankit Gupta
  2. Bigg Boss 16
  3. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
  4. TV
first published:February 13, 2023, 12:42 IST
last updated:February 13, 2023, 12:42 IST
Read More