Bigg Boss season 16, hosted by Salman Khan, concluded on February 12, 2023. Rapper MC Stan won the winner’s title. Since then, he has been targeted by netizens for his ‘undeserving win’. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s fans are brutally trolling the rapper over his shocking win. Priyanka has something to say about MC Stan’s win. In an interview with a portal, the Udaariyaan actress said that she is happy but shocked as well when MC Stan won the trophy, as he was competing against Shiv, who was the strongest player since the beginning.

She said, “Stan is a genuine guy and I am so happy for him.” Priyanka called MC Stan an amazing and genuine person, adding she had no qualms with him winning the title. But the actress also lashed out at claims that the channel has supported MC Stan, rather than deserving contestants like herself and Shiv.

Priyanka, in various other interviews, said that she is grateful to her fans who made her the second runner-up of the reality show. “To be able to live the entire journey and come this far is a huge achievement for me. Also, I believe that lalach nahi karni chaiye kyunki lalach kabhi khatam nahi hoti (one should never be greedy, as there’s no end to greed).” Priyanka said that she is happy and proud of her journey and wants to celebrate it with her fans.

In the final episode of Bigg Boss, Salman said that for him, Priyanka is the winner. It is also reported that Salman has suggested her name for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, and she may soon start filming for it.

MC Stan is glad for all the positive news and has chosen not to listen to the naysayers. The rapper announced that he would be purchasing a new home for his mother with the winning amount. He will soon release a new song that he wishes will garner love from the audience.

