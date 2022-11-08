Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Taunts Ankit Gupta for Getting Friendly With Nimrit Kaur

Bigg Boss 16’s latest episode was full of arguments and ugly fights. The house turned into a war zone as the contestants turned up against each other. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta along with other contenders surprised Ankit on his birthday. This time the fight took place over food as Priyanka felt that other housemates were eating extra and they were not getting enough food.

Even though Nimrit tried to explain to Priyanka politely that she also had one roti, the fight between the two of them intensified. During their argument, Priyanka accused Nimrit of trying to pick a fight with her deliberately. Following this, Nimrit loses her composure. She threatens to slap Priyanka and also abuses her. Later, when Priyanka washes the utensils, the housemates surprise Ankit. They decorate a plate with chocolates, wake him up from his sleep, and wish him.

Priyanka, on the other hand, says that Nimrit along with the group does not care about making Ankit happy. They just want to make her feel bad and that is why they came up with the birthday surprise. Priyanka then approaches Ankit and says the same thing to him. She also complains about Ankit getting friendly with Nimrat and Gautam Vig.

When Priyanka taunts Ankit for getting along with people who abused her. Ankit tries to defend himself by saying that they woke him up from his sleep and surprised him. However, she continues taunting him and says that he never stands up for her. Post this, Ankit says that the sole reason why he did not interfere was that the fight was between two girls.

