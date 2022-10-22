Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chaudhary Tells Manya Singh 'Baap Pe Mat Jana Kabhi' During Midnight Fight

A big fight breaks out in the middle of the night on Day 19 as two groups clash over maintaining peace at night when some housemates were trying to sleep. Gautam Vig, Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur and Saundarya Sharma were giggling and talking in the same room where Archana Gautam was trying to sleep. A visibly irriatated Archana then gets up and tries to sleep on the sofa outside.

While Gautam convinces Archana to go back to her room and sleep, the others gather in captain Shiv’s room to continue the fun. Nimrit says she is ready to do anything to disturb Archana and Priyanka’s sleep. Nimrit goes into the room to scare Archana while she tries to sleep.

Tina Dutta, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Gautam continue to create noise and they talk and laugh loudly in the living area, waking Priyanka. She comes out of the bedroom in a huff and asks the others to keep their volume down. Some of the boys then enter Priyanka’s room to scare her.

She steps out and starts yelling at everyone, saying, “I will not let anyone sleep now. Shiv, is this your captaincy, there is no discipline? Chalo ab sab so ke dikhao.” Manya yells back at her, saying, “Tumhare baap ka nahi hai yeh,” which instigates Priyanka further and she retaliates, “Mere baap pe mat jana kabhi. Main bata dungi mera baap mere liye kya hai, tumko bhi aur duniya ko bhi.”

When the other group tries to sleep, Archana takes a plate and spoon and creates noise, while berating them constantly. People like Shalin Bhanot and Sajid Khan, who were sleeping, get woken up as a result and try to restore peace and calm in the house.

