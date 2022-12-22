Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Fans Furious After Soundarya Sharma Makes Remark On Former's Education

From the day Bigg Boss 16 aired, the consistent brawl between Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary has been making headlines. The two girls got engaged in a verbal spat in the recent episode as well. This time things went too far when Soundarya made a personal attack and commented on Priyanka’s education. The video of their altercation has sparked a buzz on social media.

In the video, one can see Soundarya Sharma mentioning that Priyanka Choudhary is not “even half-educated.” While interacting with Sreejita De, she shared her opinions about Priyanka and called her arrogant. “You (Priyanka) are not even half-educated. Aapko apne liye kisi cheez ka ghamand hai, ki mai ye show kar ke aayin hun, ya mai ye hu, jo dimag mein rehta hai . Tabhi toh wo weight throw karti hai ladte waqt. Hum toh wo nahi dikhate hai,” Soundarya added.

However, netizens did not like Soundarya’s remark and now she is being slammed by them for questioning a contestant’s qualifications. A user penned, “I really want Salman Khan to raise this topic at wkv as he did for sumbul. Nobody has the right to comment on cast, field, gender, color, and EDUCATION in the bb house.”

Arey behen she started to finance her family, she is not born with silver spoon on mouth like you, u being dentist, what has changed , u both are still in same platform and pri is more loved— Athira Js (@AthiraJs10) December 19, 2022

I really want @BeingSalmanKhan raise this topic at wkv as he did for sumbul. Nobody has right to comment on cast ,field, gender ,colour, and EDUCATION in bb house— Summaiya Siddiqui (@SummaiyaSiddi26) December 20, 2022

A third tweep articulated, “To be a good human is far more important than to be an educated person. Your education is 0 if it's in paper and not in your behavior.”

To be good human is far more important than to be educated person.Your education is 0 if it's in paper and not in your behaviour.— … (@Isha_arts5) December 20, 2022

The sixteenth season of Bigg Boss aired on Colours TV on October 1.

