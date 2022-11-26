Bigg Boss 16: Rannvijay Singha Gives Shout Out To 'Captain' Shiv Thakare With Throwback Video

It is safe to say, Marathi Bigg Boss Season 2 winner Shiv Thakre has cast his magic over the Hindi audience as well. The actor is currently seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. Despite being among some popular Hindi daily soap actors, Shiv has been able to create a mark for himself. Be his strong opinions, clash with co-contestants like Priyanka Choudry and Archana Gautam, or the fun moments with Abdu Rozik and MC Stan, Shiv is receiving tons of love and support from avid watchers of the reality show. Now, Shiv’s MTV Roadies mentor, host, and actor Rannvijay Singh has also given a shout-out to him.

Shiv Thakre participated in MTV Roadies Rising in 2017.

Today, Rannvijay Singh shared an emotional video which captured him getting teary-eyed after Shiv Thakre said, “Sir, aap jo bhi karoge na, mai aapka sar kabhi neeche nhi hone dunga (Sir, I’’ ll never let your down)” Following Shiv’s statement, Ranvijay is seen getting welled up. Sharing the clip, he simply added a heaty emoji and accompanied it with a bunch of hashtags reading, “satnamwaheguru, grateful, thankful, gangrannvijay, squadrann."

Watch the video here:

Shiv Thakre’sfans got nostalgic upon watching the clip. While many stated that they clearly remember the audition, others extended their love and support to the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 winner.

“This audition has my all heart,” a fan commented. Another said, “Shiv thakre is a gem of person.” Bigg Boss fans expressed that they want to see Shiv Thakre in the finale of the reality show. “Shiv is so strong so genuine he deserve to go to final idk whose gonna be the winner but I would to see him in the finale,” a comment read.

Ever since Shiv Thakare became the captain, the Bigg Boss house has been functioning at it’s best of level and everything is running very smoothly like never before. Shiv Thakare’s righteous behaviour as a captain is not only being appreciated by the audience but is also being appreciated by all his co-contestants.

In one of the episodes, as a part of a task where the contestants had to pick the ration for themselves according to the order of their rooms and Shiv was to get only the ration that’s left after the everyone is done filling up their ration and as the captain of the house, Shiv had the power to honk and stop any room whenever he wishes. But Shiv being the righteous person he is let everyone fairly choose ration according to their needs and he even intervened when any room tried to unnecessarily get more ration that what’s needed.

After the task ended, all the housemates including Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur appreciated Shiv for his fair performance in task. Housemates said, “Shiv is the most fair captain of the house”

Earlier this week, Shiv Thakare defeated Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to become the captain of the Bigg Boss house.

Read all the Latest Movies News here