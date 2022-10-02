Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Makes a Comeback After MeToo Accusations, Enters Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 16’s grand premiere has promised one thing – the season will surely be entertaining for all. Several big names have been roped in to make sure that Bigg Boss 16 surpasses the popularity of any other previous season. Among others, filmmaker Sajid Khan, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, has also entered Bigg Boss 16 house. Yes, you read it right. Sajid has also entered the controversial reality show as a contestant.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am here to proudly announce ke main contestant banke jaa raha hu (that I am entering the show as a contestant),” Sajid said. During interaction with the host, Salman Khan, the filmmaker also briefly mentioned how stayed at his home for the last four years and did not get much work.

Sajid Khan also talked about his films not working at the box office and admitted that ‘success destroyed him’. He even went on to say that he had given certain ‘arrogant statements’ in the past.

This is one of Sajid’s rare appearances after the Housefull director was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by a few female colleagues from the industry, including Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Mandana Karimi and journalist Karishma Upadhyay among others.

Since Sajid has now entered Bigg Boss 16 house, it will be interesting to see if he makes some big revelations regarding the controversies he has been associated with.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who have been introduced as Bigg Boss 16 contestants so far are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vij, actress-politician Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, rapper MC Stan and Udaariyaan couple Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Tina Dutta, Sumbul Touqeer, Manya Singh, will also be a part of the show.

Bigg Boss 16 will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

